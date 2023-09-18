Punjab: 5kg airdropped heroin seized in a day

The border security force (BSF) personnel, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered over 5 kg heroin from border villagers in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone from a paddy field in the Rajoke village of Tarn Taran on Sunday. (ANI Pic Service)

In Tarn Taran, the forces recovered 3.1kg heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone in Amisha village around 2.10pm. “During the search, our troops recovered a big-sized packet, containing heroin, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and attached with an iron hook,” he said.

The recovered consignment has been handed over to Tarn Taran police which has registered a case under the NDPS Act and under the Indian Aircraft Act against some unidentified persons, a BSF spokesperson said.

In Ferozepur’s Gatti Rajoke village, the BSF suspicious drone activity around 4:10 am and promptly shot it down.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Simultaneously, a joint search operation was conducted with Punjab Police. At approximately 6:35 am, our teams discovered a large parcel containing 2.5 kilograms of heroin, equipped with an iron hook (presumably for attachment to a drone), in a field near Gatti Rajoke village.”

