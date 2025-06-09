Search Search
Punjab: 6kg h eroin seized in Amritsar, 2 peddlers nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 09, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the heroin was sent by Pakistan-based handlers for distribution across the state

Amritsar Rural police arrested two key drug traffickers and seized 6kg of high-grade heroin near village Bhakna, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at police station Gharinda. (HT Photo)
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at police station Gharinda. (HT Photo)

“The accused, identified as Gurditta alias Kalu and Captain, were intercepted near village Bhakna while transporting the consignment on a motorcycle. The heroin was sent by Pakistan-based handlers for distribution across Punjab,” the DGP said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at police station Gharinda. Another accused is absconding and is being actively pursued, the DGP added.

DGP Yadav said investigations are ongoing to unravel the full extent of the drug supply chain, including cross-border linkages.

