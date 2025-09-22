Punjab: 7-lakh rewards for shunning straw burning in Barnala

The Barnala district administration has come up with cash rewards worth ₹7 lakh under a lucky draw scheme for farmers who shun stubble burning. Deputy commissioner T Benith said the first draw would be conducted for 25 farmers on October 17 under which the first prize would fetch ₹20,000, the second prize ₹15,000 and the third prize would draw ₹10,000. The rest would get ₹2,500 each. The first lucky draw will be conducted on October 17 and the final one on November 28.

The second draw will be held on October 24. Similarly, the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh would be organised on October 31, November 7, 14, 21 and 28. Thus ₹7 lakh would be given to 175 farmers. A link and a QR code have been released through which farmers can apply till September 30. This link can also be reached via WhatsApp on 7973975463. Farmers can also contact the block agriculture officer.

The DC appealed to the farmers to use the subsidised machinery given by the administration to manage stubble. A control room (01679-233031) has been set up where farmers can report any issue with the machinery or give information regarding stubble burning.

According to the DC, 25 villages have been identified as hotspots where officials are holding awareness campaigns. Around 250 village-level nodal officers have been appointed to keep an eye on stubble fire besides taking up awareness drives.