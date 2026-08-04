The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Monday informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that widespread violations of environmental norms have been detected at stone-crushing units in Rupnagar district, prompting action against dozens of operators.

The board told the tribunal that inspections of the remaining 18 stone crushers will be completed shortly and a comprehensive compliance report will be submitted thereafter

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In a status report filed before the NGT in connection with the illegal sand mining, the board said it inspected 153 of the district’s 171 operational stone crushers. Of these, 71 units were found non-compliant with environmental norms, 55 were partially compliant, and the rest were found to be fully compliant with prescribed norms. Seventeen units were closed, and 18 are yet to be inspected.

The PPCB said show-cause notices under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 have been issued to all 71 non-compliant units, while advisory notices have been served on the 55 partially compliant units, directing them to rectify deficiencies.

According to the report, inspections revealed several violations, including the absence of adequate dust suppression systems, uncovered conveyor belts, poor stabilisation of internal roads, lack of environmental display boards, inadequate wastewater management, missing boundary walls, and failure to install or maintain pollution-control devices. In many cases, industries were found operating without complying with consent conditions, leading the Board to initiate legal proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} The PPCB also monitored ambient air quality at six locations in the stone-crusher cluster around Sainsowal, Algran, Plata, Agampur and Khera Kalmot villages. The analysis found PM10 levels exceeded the prescribed standard of 150 µg/m³ in several samples, while others remained close to the permissible limit, indicating continued concerns over dust pollution in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PPCB also monitored ambient air quality at six locations in the stone-crusher cluster around Sainsowal, Algran, Plata, Agampur and Khera Kalmot villages. The analysis found PM10 levels exceeded the prescribed standard of 150 µg/m³ in several samples, while others remained close to the permissible limit, indicating continued concerns over dust pollution in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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The board told the tribunal that inspections of the remaining 18 stone crushers will be completed shortly and a comprehensive compliance report will be submitted thereafter. The exercise was undertaken following the NGT’s April 21, 2025 directions requiring the PPCB to assess compliance with consent conditions and evaluate ambient air quality in the mining belt.