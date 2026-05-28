Punjab: AAP accuses BJP of violating election norms, Bittu hits back

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday accused Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu of violating election norms during the municipal corporation elections in Punjab. Cabinet minister Aman Arora

Addressing a press conference, Arora claimed that the entire state witnessed how the AAP government had issued clear directions to ensure that the elections were conducted peacefully and in a democratic manner. “However, the BJP resorted to intimidation and misuse of power during the polling process,” he alleged.

He claimed that BJP leaders violated the rules by remaining present in Dhuri despite the end of campaigning. “As per election norms, outsiders are not allowed to stay in the city after campaigning concludes,” he said. He accused Bittu of trying to obstruct the police action when they attempted to enforce the rules

Bittu hit back and accused the AAP government of misusing the police to target BJP workers and suppress opposition voices during the civic body polls. He accused Arora of lowering the standards of political discourse by resorting to personal attacks against his family “instead of answering questions on governance”.

On Tuesday, Bittu had heated exchanges with policemen in Sangrur’s Dhuri after the police detained BJP leader Onkar Singh for campaigning during the mandatory election “silent period.” Bittu was demanding release of Singh, a former officer on special duty to the Punjab chief minister. He joined the BJP in January.