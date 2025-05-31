Punjab: AAP’s claim on newly inducted leader misleading, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) hit back at Manish Sisodia, in charge of Aam Adami Party’s (AAP) Punjab affairs, who reportedly claimed that industrialist Nitin Kohli, who joined AAP on Thursday, had been associated with the party since its inception. BJP national executive member Manoranjan Kalia (HT File)

Kohli was made halqa incharge of Jalandhar Central in place of arrested AAP MLA Raman Arora. Addressing mediapersons, BJP national executive member Manoranjan Kalia said that during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Kohli supported BJP candidate Sushil Rinku from Jalandhar seat and also attended core-committee meetings to strategise the elections. The meetings were being presided over by Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat CM and incharge of BJP’s Punjab affairs,” Kalia alleged.

He added that Sisodia’s statement regarding the new joinee was totally “misleading” and had “smoke-screened” reality.

“AAP workers are feeling suffocated as, after Delhi debacle, plum postings are being given to outsiders in Punjab. The Punjab government is being ruled by outsiders having no constitutional authority and responsibility,” Kalia said.