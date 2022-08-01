Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell

A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab’s advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit’s legal cell.

Bipan Ghai’s appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party’s state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had on last Tuesday named Vinod Ghai as the new AG in place of Anmol Rattan Sidhu, who had tendered his resignation.

The principal opposition party had appointed advocate Sant Pal Singh Sidhu as the senior vice-chairman of the legal cell, but he refused to accept the position citing his professional commitments.

Gurvinder Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the vice-chairman-cum-spokesperson, Bhupinder Ghai and APS Sandhu as general secretaries and Deepanshu Mehta, Apporva Arya, Jaskaranjit Singh Sibia and Jainika Jain as secretaries, according to a party release. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson. Their appointments have been approved by the central leadership of the party.

