Punjab AG’s wife resigns as law officer

In letter to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Hakeem says she wants to refocus her attention and efforts on her private practice and professional career
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Rameeza Hakeem.

Rameeza Hakeem, wife of Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda, has resigned as the state’s law officer citing “personal reasons”.

She had joined office in April 2017, after chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh government roped in Nanda as the state’s AG. In a letter addressed to the chief minister and chief secretary, she requested that her resignation be accepted this time so that she may be able to “refocus her attention and efforts on her private practice and professional career”.

Earlier, she had resigned in February 2020 as well, but was persuaded to join back. This time, her resignation has been accepted.

When contacted, Hakeem said she had been thinking about returning to private practice for some time now.

Hakeem’s appointment in 2017 had come under criticism as her husband was the state’s top law officer. However, she has played a key role in many high-profile cases, including the 2015 sacrilege-related petitions, state’s mining policy and most recently politically sensitive private bus permit issue.

Prior to joining the Punjab AG office in Chandigarh, she practised in the Supreme Court with her husband and also worked with Maharashtra’s law officers’ team in Delhi and office of the Solicitor General of India.

