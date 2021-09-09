Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Agricultural University wins ‘green and clean campus’ award

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:31 AM IST
A NAHEP-funded project, “School of Natural Resources Management for Sustainable Agriculture”, is in progress at PAU since 2018. (HT file)

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has won the “Green and Clean Campus” Award, announced under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi.

The prize carries a cash reward of 10 lakh and a certificate. It will be presented by the Union minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare during the forthcoming vice-chancellor’s conference.

The award was instituted under the NAHEP, ICAR, in 2020 to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices on campuses. The green campus concept offers an institution an opportunity to take a lead in redefining its environmental culture and developing new paradigms by creating sustainable solutions to environmental, social and economic needs of the inhabitants.

The NAHEP was formulated by ICAR at a total cost of US$ 165 million for five years in 2017. An NAHEP-funded project, “School of Natural Resources Management for Sustainable Agriculture”, with a budget of 1,999.96 lakh, is in progress at PAU since 2018.

