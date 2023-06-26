Apply for subsidised machines for crop diversification, says Punjab Agri minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

To promote diversification and mechanization in agriculture to increase their income, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Sunday asked the farmers to avail subsidy on various agriculture machines, under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) scheme.

He asked the farmers to apply by July 20 to take advantage of the scheme.

Khudian said that the farmers in the state can apply online at the department’s portal ‘agrimachinerypb.com’ to avail of subsidies on the purchase of paddy transplanters, direct seeded rice drill, potato planter (automatic/semi-automatic), tractor-operated boom sprayer, PTO operated bund former, oil mill, mini processing plant and nursery seeder.

The agriculture minister said that the farmers should contact the toll-free number 1800-180-1551 and visit agriculture offices in their respective districts for more information.

Terming the step cost-effective for farmers, Khudian said that by adopting mechanization, farmers can increase their income and it would also go a long way to promote water-saving techniques, crop diversification and MSMEs in the agricultural sector. He also directed the department officials to ensure complete transparency in the whole process.

