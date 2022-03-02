Punjab aided colleges say no to state government nominee

The Non-Government Colleges Managements Federation (NGCMF) on Tuesday reiterated its decision not to call Punjab government’s nominee to managing committee meetings of member institutes.

The decision was taken during the meeting of federation’s executive committee at GGN Khalsa College, Ludhiana, under the chairmanship of its president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina. The federation said the procedure is already laid when it comes to managing affairs of colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh and the state government was curbing the autonomy of higher educational institutions through its “arbitrary” decisions.

Asking all college managements to refrain from calling the government nominee to their meetings, the executive body said that “in no case an appointee who is much junior in status shall be tolerated with voting rights and veto powers.”

In a press release issued here, Chhina said the apex body of 142 aided colleges called upon the state government to save higher education which is facing huge losses due to the flight of students to foreign countries, and vowed to fight for their rights in public and legal forums.