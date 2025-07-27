Punjab: Akal Takht summons minister, language dept director on Aug 1 amid row over Srinagar event on 9th guru’s martyrdom anniversary

Taking a serious note of the alleged violation of Sikh maryada at an event organised by the Punjab government’s language department to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadar in Srinagar on Thursday, Akal Takht officiating jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj summoned education minister Harjot Singh Bains and language department director Jaswant Singh Zafar. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains (HT)

They have been asked to appear before the five Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) at Akal Takht on August 1 to present their side.

A video of the event, purportedly showing singer Bir Singh performing on stage and members of the audience breaking into a dance, had sparked outrage, with Sikh bodies stating that the solemn occasion to mark the Guru’s martyrdom had been turned into an entertainment affair by the government.

The jathedar said that it is for the first time in history that an event commemorating the martyrdom shatabdi (centenary) of a Guru began with songs, dance and entertainment.

He said singer Bir Singh had appeared before the Akal Takht on Friday and tendered an apology. It will be taken into consideration during the meeting of the five Singh Sahiban.

The jathedar, however, expressed his displeasure over the silence of the minister and the language department director on the issue.

Minister issues apology via X

On Saturday afternoon, Bains posted an apology on X, “As a Sikh and a cabinet minister, I seek forgiveness for whatever happened during the event due to an unintentional oversight by the organisers. I am a true and humble Sikh of the Guru. I have been summoned by Akal Takht in this regard… I will present myself barefooted at Akal Takht Sahib and acknowledge my moral responsibility, and will be bound to obey every forthcoming command.”

Bains said whatever happened due to the negligence of the organisers, knowingly or unknowingly, in the event, he, as a Sikh cabinet minister, seeks forgiveness.

Sukhbir slams state govt

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the Srinagar event as a sacrilege. “This is shocking, beyond belief,” said Badal. Pointing out that the chief minister and the minister concerned, Harjot Singh, among others come from Sikh families, he said, “It is a part of a deep rooted conspiracy to dilute and belittle the unrivalled Sikh heritage. The real motive behind these acts of sacrilege is to distance our future generations from the uniqueness of our glorious history and religious legacy of the Guru.”

Sentiments hurt, says Lalpura

National Commission for Minorities chairman and BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura too expressed deep anguish, saying the event has gravely hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. “The chief minister and the education minister should apologise to the community. It is shameful that during a solemn event in Srinagar, entertainment in the form of bhangra, songs and dance was allowed,” he said.