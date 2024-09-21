Punjab: Amritsar North AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay’s wife passes away

Madhumita, the wife of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, the Amritsar North AAP MLA and a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, passed away early on Saturday following a heart attack. Amritsar North AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (centre) and his daughters accepting condolences after performing the last rites of his wife, Madhumita, who passed away on Saturday morning. Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla is also seen. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Family sources said Madhumita, 45, had suffered a heart attack around 10.30am on Friday following which she was rushed to a hospital. However, her health condition deteriorated and she could not be revived despite all efforts of doctors. She breathed her last at around 2.30am at a private hospital in Amritsar.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters, one of whom is studying in school and the other pursuing graduation.

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Amritsar Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and former ministers Laxmi Kanta Chawla and Raj Kumar Verka, besides senior police officials attended the last rites at Durgiana Temple cremation ground.

Expressing condolences with the AAP MLA who has expressed dissent against the ruling party in Punjab, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of the wife of our MLA from Amritsar Kunwar Vijay Pratap ji. May God give a place to the departed soul at his lotus feet. The entire AAP family is with Kunwar ji in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also shared on social media: “We received the sad news of the sudden death of our MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap ji’s wife from Amritsar North. Heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of sorrow.”

Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, also expressed grief over the death of Kunwar Vijay’s wife.