Punjab: Amritsar police bust module linked to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police averted a planned targeted killing and extortion attempt in the city by busting an organised criminal module linked to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Police inspecting the site of the encounter in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A Bihar man was among the five accused arrested with a cache of illegal weapons and vehicles in a major operation based on precise intelligence, said commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Thursday.

According to police, accused Aditya Raj, hailing from Nalanda in Bihar, was hired by the gangsters to execute a targeted killing. The gang had deliberately used an out-of-state associate to evade law enforcement.

Aditya Raj is directly linked to gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Keshav Shivala, and was executing criminal activities on their instructions, they said.

On January 7, a police team was deployed near Putlighar Chowk for routine patrolling and checking of suspicious persons.

During the operation, police received credible secret information that Kulwinder Singh, alias Billa, had formed an active gang along with Vikram Singh, alias Mamman; Manpreet Singh, alias Bura; and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi.

The gang was allegedly working on the directions of foreign-based gangsters Amrit Dalm and Keshav Shivala and involved in targeted killings and extortion activities, said the top cop.

He said, “Police were informed that Kulwinder, along with five to six armed associates, was present near Pimpti Guest House and was preparing to execute a serious criminal act using a Hyundai Verna car. Acting swiftly, the police registered an FIR at the Cantonment police station and conducted a raid at the spot.”

On noticing the police party, the suspects attempted to flee. However, three accused — Vikram, Manpreet and Gurpreet — were apprehended on the spot along with a Hyundai Verna car, two swords and one datar.

Kulwinder and Aditya Raj managed to escape. During interrogation, the arrested accused disclosed that both absconders were armed with pistols, Bhullar added.

He further said, “On January 8, police received reliable information about the movement of Kulwinder and Aditya Raj in the Meerakot area. When a police party signalled them to stop while they were riding a motorcycle, both attempted to flee. During the chase, Aditya Raj opened fire twice at the police party with the intention to kill, with one bullet hitting the bumper of a government vehicle. Despite repeated warnings by SI Jatinder Singh, SHO of Cantonment police station, the accused fired again. Acting in self-defence, SI Jatinder Singh fired one round from his service weapon, injuring Aditya Raj in his right leg.”

Aditya Raj was overpowered with the help of the police team and immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment. On search, a 9mm Glock pistol made in Turkey, used in the firing, was recovered from his possession, while a .32 bore country-made pistol was recovered from Kulwinder, according to officials.

The total recoveries include two pistols, a motorcycle without number, a Hyundai Verna car, two swords and one datar.

Police said further investigation was underway to identify more members of the gang and trace their wider network.