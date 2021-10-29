Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab and Haryana HC adjourns cases listed in November for March-May
chandigarh news

Punjab and Haryana HC adjourns cases listed in November for March-May

The decision to adjourn the cases was taken on the basis of government advisories and opinion of medical and administrative experts and to ensure safety of judges, staff and litigants
The Punjab and Haryana high court has adjourned cases listed in November for hearing between March and May next year in view of Covid pandemic.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:54 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Punjab and Haryana high court has adjourned cases listed in November for hearing between March and May next year in view of Covid pandemic.

An official said the decision to adjourn the cases was taken on the basis of government advisories and opinion of medical and administrative experts and to ensure safety of judges, staff and litigants.

The official said the cases of anticipatory bails, regular bails and protection to life and liberty and premature release etc won’t be adjourned and would be taken up on fixed dates.

The cases filed in 2021 and listed in “urgent category” also won’t be adjourned. The cases in which advancing of hearing was allowed this year also won’t be adjourned, the official said, adding that the cases listed after July 1, 2021, will also not be adjourned.

The official further added that in case of urgency, a litigant can move an application for advancing the hearing in already filed cases. Interim orders passed also would stand extended in adjourned matters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP