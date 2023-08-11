HC refers Nuh demolition case back to chief justice

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench which was to take up the Nuh demolition case has referred the matter back to the chief justice. The bench of justice Arun Palli and justice Jagmohan Bansal observed that as per high court rules, the matter should have been listed for hearing before the first division bench since it was a public interest litigation (PIL) matter.

Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench which was to take up the Nuh demolition case has referred the matter back to the chief justice. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first division bench is presided over by chief justice RS Jha, who is not holding the court.

As hearing began, state’s additional advocate general Deepak Sabherwal told the court that it was not at all a case of ethnic cleansing and due procedure has been followed for demolition in both Nuh and Gurugram. However, he sought time to file a written statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON