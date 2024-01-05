Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association cancels membership of three lawyers

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association cancelled the membership of three lawyers for an alleged incident of misbehaviour and manhandling reported at the high court on December 22. As per the statement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, these members allegedly misbehaved and manhandled some senior lawyers when a meeting was going on at the Main Bar Room. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The members include Gurvinder Singh Sandhu, Vikram Kumar and Dhrupwinder Brar. The cancellation of membership does not hinder their appearance before the high court in any manner.

As per the statement of the association, these members allegedly misbehaved and manhandled some senior lawyers when a meeting was going on at the Main Bar Room. The statement claimed that action has been taken as per the rules and regulations of the body upon serving show cause notice. The action was taken following the issue was discussed at the general house of the Bar body held on Thursday, the statement further read.