Reservation for Class-11 in Chandigarh schools: HC seeks fresh affidavit by Sept

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Chandigarh administration to submit a fresh status report on admissions to Class 11 in government schools of the city by September 5. Punjab and Haryana HC has directed the Chandigarh administration to submit a fresh status report on admissions to Class 11 in government schools. (HT File)

The order was passed by the high court bench of Justice Vikas Behl on a plea by a student, Swiyyahdeep Kaur, who completed Class 10 from St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, a school up to Class 10. She has challenged UT’s decision of reserving 85% seats in government schools for pass-outs of the city’s government schools.

The order was passed after the UT administration had told the court that due to heavy rain and flood situation, the second counselling session got delayed and would be tentatively be culminated by August 10. By the end of August 2023, the entire procedure should be over.

The UT administration added, “In case, a student had applied to a particular stream and seats in the said stream are filled up, the said student would have the option to amend their application in order to apply to another stream, and in case of his/her falling in the merit list of the said stream, a seat would be allotted to the said student.”

In view of this, the court has directed that after the second counselling is completed, the UT administration would file a fresh status report. The court has also directed that the four petitioners, who have challenged the admission criterion be allowed provisional admissions.

