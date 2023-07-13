HC seeks report on damage to road on NH-5 in Panchkula

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday sought a report from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the damage caused to the Surajpur-Amrawati road owing to the swollen Ghaggar river following recent rains. The road from Surajpur to Amrawati was damaged by Ghaggar river water on July 10. (Sant Arora/HT)

The report was sought during the ongoing hearing of a PIL by a division bench of chief justice Ravi Shankar Jha and justice Arun Palli.

The road from Surajpur to Amrawati was damaged by Ghaggar water in the day on July 10, while the internal road leading to Amrawati Enclave/INOX caved in later in the night.

The high court is hearing a PIL that has contended that the underpass being constructed on National Highway-5 between Panchkula and Pinjore for an approach to the residential areas across the Ghaggar will result into increased traffic, including commercial traffic, upon the bridge, which will be unable to bear the increased load.

The PIL states that the bridge was constructed by the promoters of Amravati Enclave at their own cost to provide access to the residents of the said enclave. However, the petitioner pointed out that it was the duty of the state government to assess the load bearing strength of the said bridge and the anticipated traffic, and take remedial measures.