Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC asks Centre, Punjab to respond on Amritpal aide’s plea for release

HC asks Centre, Punjab to respond on Amritpal aide’s plea for release

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 06, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Detained under the National Security Act, 1980, Bukkanwala is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and has sought release challenging order of district magistrate, Amritsar, on invocation of NSA against him.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from Centre and Punjab on a plea from Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, an aide of radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from Centre and Punjab on a plea from Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, an aide of radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh. (Shutterstock)
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from Centre and Punjab on a plea from Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, an aide of radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh. (Shutterstock)

Detained under the National Security Act, 1980, Bukkanwala is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and has sought release challenging order of district magistrate, Amritsar, on invocation of NSA against him. He is among the associates of Amritpal Singh detained following crackdown launched on March 18, against the Waris Punjab De chief, who was nabbed following an almost month-long chase by different agencies. The response has been sought by July 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab haryana high court national security act + 2 more
punjab haryana high court national security act + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out