HC asks Centre, Punjab to respond on Amritpal aide’s plea for release

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from Centre and Punjab on a plea from Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, an aide of radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh.

Detained under the National Security Act, 1980, Bukkanwala is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and has sought release challenging order of district magistrate, Amritsar, on invocation of NSA against him. He is among the associates of Amritpal Singh detained following crackdown launched on March 18, against the Waris Punjab De chief, who was nabbed following an almost month-long chase by different agencies. The response has been sought by July 10.