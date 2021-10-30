Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab announces 416-crore relief package for cotton growers

The Punjab Government on Saturday announced a relief package of ₹416 crore to compensate farmers whose cotton crop has been damaged due to the pink bollworm attack
Growers bringing the cotton crop to the market in Bathinda recently. Cotton crop has been hit by the pink bollworm pest attack. (HT file photo)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021
By HT Correspondent

The package was announced by state agriculture minister Randeep Nabha and revenue minister Aruna Chaudhary at a press conference in Chandigarh.

After ascertaining the ground reality, it has been decided that farmers facing a loss of 26% to 36% of cotton crop damage would get 2,000 per acre, whereas those whose crop has been lost up to 74%, would get 5,400 per acre.

The ministers said farmers with 76% to 100% damage would get a compensation of 12,000 per acre.

This money will be directly transferred to the affected farmers, the ministers added.

