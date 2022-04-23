Punjab announces amnesty scheme for transporters
The Punjab government on Saturday announced an amnesty scheme for transporters with an offer to pay overdue motor tax in three months without arrears and penalty.
“We are fulfilling our promise made with the transporters. Those transporters who have not been able to pay the motor tax due to Corona, can now pay the due tax within next three months without any penalty and arrear,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on his social media handles.
“Transporters are the backbone of the economy and we are standing by them in any sort of need,” the CM said in the announcement.
Earlier, the social media handles of the Aam Aadmi Party announced in the morning that the chief minister will come out with an announcement to provide relief to autorickshaw and taxi drivers.
