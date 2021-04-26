Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab announces daily night curfew, full lockdown on weekends amid rising Covid-19 cases
Punjab announces daily night curfew, full lockdown on weekends amid rising Covid-19 cases

Punjab announces daily night curfew, full lockdown on weekends amid rising Covid-19 cases
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 08:12 PM IST
A deserted view of Heritage Street during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Amritsar, Punjab. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)

Punjab government announced on Monday daily night curfew and full lockdown on weekend amid rising number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. Chief minister Amarinder Singh said the decision was taken due to the continuous and rapid rise in the number of cases in a tweet.

"Due to continuous & rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, (the) cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6pm to 5am and weekend lockdown from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am. Urge you all to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation," Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said.

