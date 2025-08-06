Punjab anti-sacrilege bill: Assembly’s select panel receives 100 public inputs

A 15-member select committee of the Punjab assembly, tasked with holding wider consultations on the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures(s) Bill, 2025, has received more than 100 suggestions from the public, intellectuals and religious organisations. The bill, which proposes punishment up to life imprisonment for sacrilege acts against religious scriptures, was introduced in the Punjab assembly on July 14. (HT file photo)

The select committee, headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, discussed around 80 of these suggestions at a meeting here on Tuesday.

“The suggestions and inputs were discussed at length in the meeting. These were related to the quantum of punishment, security of religious places and various other issues,” Nijjar said after the meeting, refusing to go into the specifics of submissions and discussions.

The committee chairman said the discussions were confidential, as the matter was sensitive.

Through a public notice last week, the select committee had invited suggestions from the public, religious institutions, non-government organisations, experts, intellectuals and various representatives of civil society regarding the bill. It also asked people to send their views through the MLAs of their respective constituencies and by post or by hand.

Suggestions can be sent by the public in writing through WhatsApp number 8054-495-560 and e-mail IDs “secy-vs-punjab@nic.in” or “pvs.legislation@gmail.com” till August 31.

During the meeting, the select committee also decided to invite experts from Punjabi University, Patiala, to the next meeting to share their views and suggestions on various aspects of the bill. A formal invitation has been sent.

Dr Nijjar said the advocate general, who was an ex-officio member of the committee, or his representative will also attend the meetings.

The bill, which proposes punishment up to life imprisonment for sacrilege acts against religious scriptures, was introduced in the Punjab assembly on July 14. The assembly, on July 15, unanimously decided to refer the bill to a select committee of the House to seek public opinion. The speaker constituted the committee on July 19, comprising members from the AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD.