Punjab: Arhtiyas, labourers to strike work from October 1 over fee hike

Owing to unmet demands, the Arhtiyas’ Association and the Anaj Mandi Mazdoor Union in Punjab have announced a strike from October 1, the day when the state government is starting paddy procurement. Vijay Kalra, who heads the Arhtiyas’ Association, says the dami (fee) given to arhtiyas must be fixed at 2.5% as was given in the past. (HT File)

Rakesh Tulli, head of the Anaj Mandi Mazdoor Union that has about 9 to 10 lakh labourers attached who work in 1,836 mandis of the state, said the charges for unloading, weighing and cleaning given to labourers have been too less for the past many years. He demanded a one-time increase of 25%.

“We are paid ₹12.82 per bag of paddy. In case of Haryana, it is ₹1.94 more during the paddy harvest. Why we are being paid less when the buyer of the produce from the two states is same — Food Corporation of India (FCI)?” Tulli asked.

He added that in 2011 the Punjab government had increased 25% labour charges, but afterward the raise given is 5 to 8 paise which amounts to nothing when compared to the overall increase in prices. The mandi board fixes the labour charges on a yearly basis.

According to Vijay Kalra, who heads the Arhtiyas’ Association, “Generally amid fast arrival of the paddy crop, the state procurement agencies have a tendency to ignore the laid norms which specify the moisture content and discoloured grain. After the procurement, the stocks for a few days is kept on arhtiyas’ premises. With the passage of time the moisture in the crop falls leading to lesser weight and the state agencies ask the arhtiyas to cover the gap which runs into crores of rupees.”

He said that during rabi procurement, the recovery for wheat weight shortage is made from arhtiyas. He demanded that the moisture meters used by the arhtiyas be supplied in the mandis so that there is no difference in the values of stock quality between the FCI and the arhtiyas.

Kalra said the government needs to bring the matter under discussion and find a solution. According to him, several other issues need to be settled by the government and a meeting with top officials, in spite of several reminders, is awaited. There are at least 35,000 active arhtiyas in the state who play an active role in the foodgrain procurement process.

He also demanded that dami (fee) given to arhtiyas be fixed 2.5% as was given in the past. “Since 2018, the dami has been fixed at ₹46 per quintal. It should be increased with the increase in the crop MSP. We also demand increase in labour charges, balance of ₹23 per quintal be released to the arhtiyas for the wheat procured by Adani-owned silos in Moga,” he said.

Speaking on the employees’ provident fund, Kalra said the FCI has seized ₹50-crore guarantee taken from the arhtiyas and it should be released as it hasn’t been disbursed to labourers.

Puneet Goel, director, food and civil supplies, said, “There is no question of labour strike as the majority of labour and cartage tenders have been allotted and the issues pertaining to arhtiyas have been flagged before the Central government. The department of food and civil supplies is gearing up for smooth procurement of paddy.”