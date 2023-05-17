Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: VB arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Ludhiana: VB arrests ASI for accepting bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2023 11:25 PM IST

ASI Baldev Raj has been arrested on the complaint of Ram Singh, a resident of Bhall Majra village in Fatehgarh Sahib district

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted at Samrala police station under Khanna police district for allegedly accepting bribe of 9,000 in two installments.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused police personnel at VB police station, Ludhiana range. (iStock)

A spokesperson of the VB said that ASI Baldev Raj has been arrested on the complaint of Ram Singh, a resident of Bhall Majra village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, who had lodged a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline.

The complainant in his online complaint had alleged that Raj had received 9,000 in two installments from him as a bribe not to register any police case against his daughter and son-in-law.

The complainant alleged that the accused police personnel conducted criminal proceedings against them even after taking the bribe. He recorded the conversation with the ASI regarding the payment of the bribe, which was submitted to the bureau as evidence.

The spokesperson informed that the VB range, Ludhiana, has investigated the complaint and arrested the accused police official after finding him guilty of taking a bribe of 9,000 from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused police personnel at VB police station, Ludhiana range, the spokesperson said. He will be produced in a court on Thursday.

