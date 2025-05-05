Punjab assembly condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Members of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Members of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack during the special session in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT file photo)

At the beginning of the one-day special session of the assembly convened to discuss the water-sharing conflict with Haryana, the MLAs paid homage to the 26 people, most of them tourists, killed in the terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The House condemned the cowardly act of the terrorists against the unarmed tourists, saying it expects the Centre and the state government will not spare any effort in bringing justice to the perpetrators of the attack.

The House also remembered former Lok Sabha member Master Bhagat Ram and former minister Randhir Singh Cheema. The MLAs observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

The water-sharing issue between Punjab and Haryana escalated after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government refused to allow the release of more water to the neighbouring state. The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana has resolved to safeguard its rightful share of water. The Punjab government maintains that Haryana has “already used 103% of the allocated water by March”.

The special session was convened following the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) decision last week to release an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. The session aims to pass a resolution safeguarding Punjab’s water rights amid unified opposition from all political parties in the state.