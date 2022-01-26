Punjab assembly elections: AAP leader from Mohali joins Congress

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Shahimajra village, Bir Singh Bajwa, and his supporters joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi. Bajwa had contested the Mohali MC polls last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu said that in the 2017 assembly elections, Balbir Sidhu had broken all previous records by winning the Mohali seat by over 30,000 votes. “This was only possible due to the immense love and faith of the people of Mohali in him,” he said.

He added that Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kulwant Singh is trying to mislead people by using petty tricks . “However, Kulwant was rejected so badly in the 2021 municipal elections, that he lost from his own ward by a margin of nearly 300 votes. When he was not accepted by the people of his own ward, how could he be accepted by people of the constituency,” he said.

Addressing an election rally in Durali village on Tuesday, former cabinet minister and Congress candidate from Mohali, Balbir Singh Sidhu, said that the people of Punjab want Congress to form the government again in Punjab. He said,” Congress has been resolving the problems of the people for a long time and understands the problems of the country and the suffering of the common man,” the MLA said.

Akali, Cong govts have cheated people of Punjab: Kulwant

Even after seven decades of independence, Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as the only party which has forced the country’s traditional parties to reach out to common people and work for public welfare. Kulwant Singh, AAP’s candidate from Mohali, addressed election meetings in various villages on Tuesday.

AAP MLA candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, addressing residents on Tuesday.

He said that the previous governments of Akali Dal and Congress have cheated the people of Punjab. He added that these parties have made several promises over the past eight regarding regularisation of employees of Punjab, but only ended up misleading the people.