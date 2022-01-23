Punjab assembly elections: Hoarding wars erupt in Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar constituency

Amid soaring political temperatures, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) legislator Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljeet Karwal are engaged in a ‘war of posters’, trying to woo voters of the Atam Nagar constituency where both enjoy considerable support.

Gill road and adjoining areas have become the turf for the battle between the leaders with hoardings of both leaders installed in competition with each other on a large number of buildings. The supporters of both leaders had got into a scuffle on Wednesday, over installation of hoardings on one of the buildings on Gill Road. Bains’ brother, Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma, was among the three who got injured in the incident. Both parties accused each other of removing their hoardings. The Karwal group had claimed that their hoarding had been installed after taking the consent of the building owner.

Stating that the Congress has been contesting the election on the agenda of development, Karwal said shopkeepers are not even allowing LIP supporters to put up their posters as Bains has failed to work for welfare of the constituency.

“I still challenge Bains to contest on the agenda of development and not get indulge in petty politics over installation of posters,” said Karwal.

Despite repeated attempts, LIP chief Bains was not available for comments. His elder brother Balwinder Bains said, “LIP has been seeking votes on the basis of work we have done in the past.” He added that opposition parties are leveling baseless allegations against them and added that LIP too has the consent of building owners for all the posters that have been put up. Once friends, now sworn enemies, both leaders are pitted against each other in the Atam Nagar constituency for the second time.