chandigarh news

Punjab assembly elections: Kamaldeep Saini is PLC candidate from Kharar

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has declared Kamaldeep Saini, 46, as its candidates from the Kharar assembly constituency for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 20
Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the PLC candidates from 22 constituencies ahead of the Punjab assembly elections on February 20. (PTI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has declared Kamaldeep Saini, 46, as its candidates from the Kharar assembly constituency for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 20.

Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the PLC candidates from 22 constituencies.

Saini is the former president of the district youth Congress and is currently vice-chairman of National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks Federation and general secretary in-charge (organisation), Punjab Lok Congress.

SAD has picked realtor Ranjit Singh Gill, 57, as its candidate, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann, 31. Congress is yet to declare its candidate from Kharar.

Among the front-runners for the Congress ticket are former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, Mohali District Planning Board chairman Vijay Sharma Tinku, senior advocate Natrajan Kaushal and Youth Congress senior vice-president Jaswinder Singh Jassi.

With Kharar being the hometown of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, stakes are high in the semi-urban constituency, located on National Highway-21.

Part of Mohali district, Kharar was declared an assembly constituency in 2012. In the 2017 Assembly elections, AAP’s Kanwar Sandhu had won from the seat by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes, defeating Congress’ Jagmohan Singh Kang.

But, in November 2018, Sandhu, a journalist-turned-politician, along with Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, was suspended from the party for “anti-party activities”.

Though Khaira later resigned from the AAP and the assembly, Sandhu is still with the party, but has not been active in the constituency.

During the Kharar municipal council elections in February last year, AAP won only one of the 27 seats. The Congress won 10, the SAD eight and independent candidates also grabbed eight seats.

