Punjab assembly elections: SAD president lashes out at AAP, Mohali MLA Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stating that the party has given tickets to only affluent people
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing mediapersons in Mohali on Monday ahead of the Punjab assembly elections on February 20. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stating that the party has given tickets to only affluent people.

Sukhbir was campaigning for SAD candidate from Mohali, Parvinder Singh Sohana, at Barri village. He said that even though Kejriwal had claimed that they will be giving tickets to the common man, he has gone against his promise.

He added that Kejriwal’s attitude towards Punjabis has been exposed as he had failed to sign the files for the release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and other Sikh prisoners.

The SAD president said that once voted into power, SAD will take action against Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu for grabbing shamlat land in villages of Mohali.

On being asked about resentment among some local leaders over Sohana’s candidature, he said everything has been sorted out and all the party workers are contesting the elections in a united way.

