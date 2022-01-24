Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab assembly elections: Three SAD families join Congress in Mohali

Three families belonging to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday joined the Congress at Sekhan Majra village in the presence of Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu
Three SAD families being inducted into the Congress in Mohali on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Three families belonging to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday joined the Congress at Sekhan Majra village in the presence of Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu. They declared full support for Sidhu and said they were impressed with his relentless work in rural areas.

Speaking during his election campaign here on Sunday, Sidhu said that he is committed to improve the basic infrastructure of Mohali. “We have tried hard to improve the town on every index of development. In past years, it has remained our endeavour to bring planned development in every sphere of Mohali. With this objective, we have brought sea changes in government medical facilities,” he added.

He further said that they have worked hard to bring government medical facilities at par with private ones.

Two days of rain exposed development works of Balbir Sidhu: Kulwant Singh

Former mayor and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, said that only two days of rain have exposed the development works of former minister and MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, as every village and Mohali city are experiencing flood-like situation.

Kulwant was addressing election meetings in villages like Jhiurheri, Nadiali, Safipur, Roorkee, Bakarpur including Azad Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Ramgarh and Mataur on Sunday.

Also, several youth members from Jagatpura and Phases 9 and 11 joined AAP on Sunday.

SSM candidate visits several villages to woo voters

Samyukta Samaj Morcha candidate from Mohali, Ravneet Brar , on Sunday visited several villages like Nanu Majra, Manak Majra, Bhago Majra and Saneta to seek support from voters.

During his addresses, Ravneet Brar referred to the insults uttered by former DGP Mohammad Mustafa during a rally in Malerkotla for a particular religion.

“Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu needs to clarify his stand on the issue,” Brar said

