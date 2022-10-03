Punjab assembly gives discussion on stubble burning a miss

The special session of the legislative assembly, Punjab that was adjourned sine die on Monday, has failed to ponder over the key issue of paddy stubble burning, which is a contributor for severe health and environmental hazards at the onset of winter every year.

After a face-off with the governor, who had earlier withdrawn the permission for a one-day special session on September 22 to take up the confidence motion, allowed the session on the assurance that instead, the issues such as farm fires will be taken up. However, the matter was lost in the din of protests, blame game, and one-upmanship among the legislators.

The focus of the house remained on the ‘confidence motion’ blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lead National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Centre for making unsuccessful attempts to buy its MLAs in the failed ‘Operation Lotus’, because its MLAs stood committed.

With the start of paddy, harvest fires have started raging on the farms of Punjab and the scenario is expected to worsen in next ten days when the harvest would reach a peak.

So far 350 farm fires have been reported with epicenter in borders districts Amritsar and Tarn Taran, since the state remote sensing center started maintaining a record on September 15. The cases would have gone up, however, incessant rainfall ten days ago has postponed harvest and also the farm fires.

The Centre last week blamed the state government for not showing seriousness to deal with the impending problem, which the state has denied.

On Thursday, last week, the second day of the session which was a non-official day, ‘farm fires’ was listed for discussion and as a private resolution by a member. The issue was not taken up as most of the sitting went into discussing usurping of SC scholarship funds to the tune of ₹64 crores by the previous Congress party government.

Also, during the entire sitting the MLAs of the opposition party - Congress, raised slogans against the government for not taking action against one of its cabinet members Fauja Singh Sarari whose audio clip had gone viral a fortnight ago, in which he was purportedly discussing an illegal financial deal.

“The session has simply hoodwinked the people of Punjab and the governor, as no issue concerning the people of the state was discussed,” said Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition in the state assembly. Burning of paddy impacts the entire population living in north India, so the house must have taken it up.

Initially, a one-day special session was called on September 22 to bring a confidence motion, but governor Banwarilal Purohit withdrew permission at the last hour as against the legislative provisions.

Two days later, he allowed the session on September 27 (which was extended for three more sittings) on that promise that the confidence motion would not be taken up rather the issues concerning the states such as GST, stubble burning, power scenario, etc would be discussed. “But none of these issues were taken up,” adds Bajwa.

“When the matter (of paddy stubble burning) was listed but the opposition does not allow the house to function smoothly and the matter lost in sloganeering by the Congress MLAs,” said parliamentary affairs Inderbir Singh Nijjar. This is an important issue concerning the state and we would keep working hard to find a solution, he added.

