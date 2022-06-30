Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings.

The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera’s focus is removed from them during the telecast.

“When the speaker, chief minister or the treasury benches speak, focus of the camera is on their face, and when we speak, camera shifts the focus. Let this not happen in the live telecast and let the public see what their representatives speak in the House,” said Bajwa, who alleged that videos related to the Opposition are being edited and being made available for broadcast 15 minutes late.

The LoP also demanded to have an autonomous body of the Vidhan Sabha or a special broadcaster for the live broadcast of the assembly proceedings.

Stop glamorising gangsters: Kunwar Vijay Pratap

AAP member Kunwar Vijay Partap raised the issue of “glamorisation of gangsterism” while pointing to security arrangements made for the transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Partap, a former inspector general of police, said it has come to his notice that while ferrying Bishnoi to Amritsar, the district police distributed identity cards of VVIP security for the cops who were deployed in the security arrangements.

“Such practice should stop. This is not good for society. It is like glamorising the gangsters. It also creates fear among the general public,” said the Amritsar North MLA.