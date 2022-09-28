Punjab assembly session extended till October 3

The third session of the Punjab assembly that began in Chandigarh on Tuesday has been extended till October 3.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) of the state assembly chaired by speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The House will have sittings on September 29 and 30 and October 3. Non-official business will be conducted on September 29 while legislative business will be undertaken on September 30.

On October 3, discussion and voting will take place on confidence motion. The BAC members included finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, parliamentary affairs minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, information and public relations minister Aman Arora, leader of opposition Partap Singh Singh Bajwa and SAD legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali. Nachhatar Pal of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) attended the meeting as special invite.