Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over a cultural event organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Auditorium-2, here on Sunday.

Malayala Kala Sahithya Sanskrithi— a cultural organisation working to promote art and culture— distributed 22 national awards and fellowships to people from different fields such as social activities, music, writers, journalism, ayurveda, singing, acting, direction etc.

Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi.

Apart from prominent personalities from the Malayali community, a large number of people associated with the Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club were also present on the occasion.