Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi from Ludhiana
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan being welcomed at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 22, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over a cultural event organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Auditorium-2, here on Sunday.

Malayala Kala Sahithya Sanskrithi— a cultural organisation working to promote art and culture— distributed 22 national awards and fellowships to people from different fields such as social activities, music, writers, journalism, ayurveda, singing, acting, direction etc.

Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi.

Apart from prominent personalities from the Malayali community, a large number of people associated with the Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP