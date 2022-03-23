Punjab assembly to have statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr Ambedkar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday adopted a unanimous resolution to install the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the assembly complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann moved the resolution for the installation of statues of Bhagat Singh and Dr Ambedkar in the state assembly – a heritage building, in Chandigarh. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s name was added to the resolution after a Congress leader suggested it. The chief minister said the indebted nation can never forget the contribution of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh who laid his life for the freedom of the country.

“Likewise, Dr Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the country in pre- and post-Independence era as chief architect of the Indian constitution,” he said on the floor of the House.

He also said the lives of these iconic leaders will always remain a source of inspiration for millions of people. Calling it a noble move, Partap Singh Bajwa said there was only one golden period in Sikh Raj and that was of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. “We should remember and install his statue in the assembly complex,” he urged. The chief minister responded by calling it a good suggestion, assuring the member that his proposal would be considered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MLAs seek statues of Sarabha, Beant Singh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali also suggested to the government to install a statue of freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha. AAP’s Aman Arora and cabinet minister Bram Shanker Jimpa supported the chief minister’s resolution which was passed unanimously by the House. Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, while welcoming the resolution brought by the government, later said that a statue of former chief minister Beant Singh should be installed in the assembly building. “We should also honour Beant Singh who sacrificed his life just outside the Vidhan Sabha building for maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab,” he said.

Ex-MLA Kanwar Sandhu raises question

Former AAP legislator Kanwar Sandhu, however, wondered if statues can be raised on the premises declared a heritage building. “On resolution moved by CM @BhagwantMann, the House decided to have statues of martyr Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb on the Punjab Vidhan Sabha premises. Appreciable exuberance but I wonder if statues can be raised on the premises declared a heritage building? #heritage,” he posted on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandhu further said to his understanding, heritage building rules were very strict. “That is why the renovation of the Punjab and Haryana Vidhan Sabha undertaken earlier at a cost of about ₹8 crore had to be undone – cost of undoing it extra! #BhagwantMann #PunjabCM,” he tweeted.

Earlier, a discussion on the governor’s address was deferred to the next session after Mann proposed it, saying that the members would get time to prepare for the same. Later, Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa said the practice has been to hold the discussion a day after the governor delivers the address. “Their (AAP’s) members are mostly new and this is just an attempt to buy time,” he said. The state assembly adjourned side die.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}