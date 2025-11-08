Punjab backs permanent closure of Zira distillery

The Punjab government has, for the first time, made a formal and categorical admission before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the Malbros International Distillery, located in Zira, Ferozepur, caused grave environmental damage and must be permanently shut down. The Zira distillery has remained closed since July 2022, following protests by residents of 44 surrounding villages, who alleged that industrial waste had contaminated groundwater and damaged crops. (HT FIle)

The submission was made in an affidavit dated November 2, 2025, filed by Manish Kumar, special secretary, department of science, technology and environment, Punjab, and published on the NGT website on Thursday. The affidavit describes the distillery with a “documented history of violating environmental norms.”

Submitted in compliance with the NGT’s order dated September 9, 2025, the government’s statement marks a major policy shift, aligning with the long-standing demands of the Zira sanjha morcha and public action committee (PAC), which have led a three-year-long agitation against the unit.

“This is a fit case for permanent closure of the project proponent, and it should not be permitted to use the unit or plant within the same premises for the production of ethanol or otherwise,” the affidavit states. It further adds that the industry has “a documented history of violating environmental norms and evasion” and has caused “serious pollution affecting air, water, soil, and public health.”

Citing violations of the fundamental right to life and a healthy environment, the affidavit emphasized “zero tolerance for those who prioritise profit over public health” and invoked the ‘Polluter Pays Principle’, mandating recovery of costs for environmental restoration.

Environmental activists have hailed the affidavit. Jaskirat Singh of PAC called it “a landmark moment for environmental activism in Punjab”, while Roman Brar of Zira sanjha morcha said, “The state has finally accepted what we’ve been saying from day one — this is a rogue industry that must stay shut.”

Environmental expert Amandeep Bains called for medical screening, soil testing, and groundwater restoration, while Kapil Arora stressed accountability, stating, “Polluters must now pay for the clean-up.”

The Zira distillery has remained closed since July 2022, following protests by residents of 44 surrounding villages, who alleged that industrial waste had contaminated groundwater and damaged crops. After extensive sampling, the Punjab pollution control board (PPCB) withdrew its consent to operate on July 6, 2023, citing severe environmental violations.

PPCB laboratory tests detected arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, nickel, copper, and mercury in local tubewells, alongside dead vegetation and toxic sludge migration, indicating deep soil and groundwater contamination.

Despite claims by company management, led by former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra, of investing ₹300 crore, generating 1,000 jobs, and installing modern waste treatment systems, both the PPCB and the Central pollution control board (CPCB) concluded that the distillery’s operations were unsafe and unsustainable.

Meanwhile, the NGT on Monday heard an application filed by Malbros International through its counsel seeking permission to resume operations and produce ethanol. The opposing counsel argued that the project proponent must file a fresh formal application, pointing out that the environmental clearances (ECs) issued in 2006 and 2018 did not authorise fuel ethanol, though the consent to operate misleadingly lists it.

The Punjab government opposed the company’s plea. The tribunal will take up for further hearing on November 24.

“We have lawfully submitted all required documents to the NGT whenever asked and have sought permission to run the industry strictly within the framework of the law,” the company claimed, adding, “In the past too, we have obtained all necessary permissions and consent to operate under the Water and Air Acts from the PPCB.”