Punjab bets on new-age desi seed to revive cotton in Malwa

A new high-yielding non-Bt cotton variety, PBD88, introduced this kharif sowing season, could become a game changer at a time when Punjab is facing a challenge in boosting the acreage of the traditional kharif crop.

Experts said that four years of tests and trials have shown the variety has a low-input cost, and cotton derived from indigenous varieties has commercial value in the pharmaceutical industry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the new desi (indigenous) cotton variety is resistant to whitefly, jassid and other diseases, and is less susceptible to pink bollworm attacks.

Experts said that four years of tests and trials have shown the variety has a low-input cost, and cotton derived from indigenous varieties has commercial value in the pharmaceutical industry.

Paramjit Singh, crop breeder at PAU’s regional research station (RRS) in Bathinda and lead scientist behind developing PBD88, said on Tuesday that the variety produces nearly 11 quintals from an acre, which is 1-2 quintals higher than other indigenous varieties and on par with the average yield from hybrid cotton plants.

“Acreage under cotton has shrunk drastically over the last five years due to pest attacks and unfavourable climatic conditions. Trials conducted over the last five years showed that PDB88 is less susceptible to the pink bollworm. Farmers in the semi-arid zone are being motivated to grow desi varieties recommended by PAU, and this new variety is leading among all for its qualities of pest resistance and high yield,” the scientist said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The acreage under cotton declined from 2.52 lakh hectares in 2021 to 2.48 lakh hectares in 2022, then fell sharply to 1.73 lakh hectares in 2023 and just 95,000 hectares in 2024, largely due to persistent pest attacks that drove up input costs for the cultivators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The acreage under cotton declined from 2.52 lakh hectares in 2021 to 2.48 lakh hectares in 2022, then fell sharply to 1.73 lakh hectares in 2023 and just 95,000 hectares in 2024, largely due to persistent pest attacks that drove up input costs for the cultivators. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In 2025, the acreage rebounded to 1.2 lakh hectares, and this year, the state agriculture department has set a target of 1.5 lakh hectares under cotton. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, the acreage rebounded to 1.2 lakh hectares, and this year, the state agriculture department has set a target of 1.5 lakh hectares under cotton. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The expert said that the newly developed variety has an edge over other indigenous varieties in reducing labour and pest control costs. “Other traditional varieties require nearly six picking cycles, but with PBD88, a farmer can complete harvesting of cotton bolls in three picking cycles. As it is resistant to several pests, a farmer can save significantly on farm chemicals to curb attacks of pests and insects,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expert said that the newly developed variety has an edge over other indigenous varieties in reducing labour and pest control costs. “Other traditional varieties require nearly six picking cycles, but with PBD88, a farmer can complete harvesting of cotton bolls in three picking cycles. As it is resistant to several pests, a farmer can save significantly on farm chemicals to curb attacks of pests and insects,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials of the state agriculture department said that PAU has distributed more than 100 quintals of PDB88 seeds for cultivation this maiden season.

“This variety requires 3kg of seeds per acre. PDB88 is among 87 hybrid Bt cotton and four desi cotton varieties on which the state government has announced a 33% subsidy on cotton seeds,” an official said.

PAU principal entomologist Vijay Kumar, who is part of the research on the new variety, said the promotion of desi cotton varieties is not aimed at replacing Bt cotton but at diversifying the cultivation of the natural fibre that is a traditional economic lifeline of the southwest districts.

“Desi cotton varieties have a natural resistance to whitefly and pests, causing leaf curl disease. Other non-hybrid cotton has a peculiar problem where cotton bolls shatter in case of delay in picking. But PDB88 is a shattering-tolerant variety and a farmer will not lose yield,” added Kumar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON