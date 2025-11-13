Punjab: Bhagwanpuria aide held with two pistols

BATALA: The Punjab anti-gangster task force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Batala police, has nabbed a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered two sophisticated pistols from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. The Punjab anti-gangster task force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Batala Police, has nabbed a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered two sophisticated pistols from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurlove Singh, alias Love Randhawa, a resident of Ujagar Nagar in Batala. The recovered pistols include one Zegana along with a magazine and three live cartridges, and a .30-bore pistol along with two magazines and 13 live cartridges.

In a statement, Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was acting on the directions of his foreign-based handler, identified as Amrit Dalam.

Sharing details, additional director general of police, AGTF, Promod Ban said acting on reliable inputs, police teams from AGTF led by DSP, AGTF, Rajan Parminder in coordination with Batala police arrested the accused from the T-Point on the 60 feet Qadian road in Batala.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said that the arrested accused has a criminal background and is involved in cases of Arms Act, theft and house breaking. Further investigation is underway, he added.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Batala, said officials.