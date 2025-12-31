Punjab: Bholath MLA Khaira named, escorted out

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday named Congress MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and had him escorted out of the House by the watch and ward staff for creating a ruckus. Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira during the Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

As chief minister Bhagwant Mann began to conclude the debate on the resolution seeking a recall of the new rural employment law, VB-G Ram G, Khaira, interrupted and asked for time to speak.

“Why is the House indifferent to me? Why am I not given time to speak and raise the concerns of the people, particularly of my constituency?” he asked as he entered the well of the House, while the CM was delivering an address.

“Everyone in the House was given time to speak, and even people sitting in the galleries might as well get time to address the house but not me,” Khaira added.

With his speech disrupted, Mann asked Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to bring the House in order.

The Speaker then warned Khaira that he would name him if he continued to disrupt the proceedings and asked him to go back to his seat. As the unruly scenes continued, the speaker, named Khaira, directed the watch and ward staff to take him out of the House.

The Speaker said all the members were given time to speak as per the requisition sent by the respective parties.

The other MLAs of the Congress party, including the LoP Partap Singh Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Aruna Chaudhary, Barinderit Singh Pahra, and Vikram Singh Chaudhary, supported him. Khaira raised slogans against the speaker for discrimination.

Reacting to the ruckus, the CM said Khaira is habitual in creating noise. “By doing this, he is trying to generate fake sympathy for himself, but it is of no use,” Mann said while asking all the members of the Congress party that people of Punjab are watching.

Later, in a message on microblogging site X, Khaira alleged, “The speaker by naming me today and throwing me out of the vidhan sabha has admitted his deep grudge against me.: