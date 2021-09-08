Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab BJP appoints Sikh faces on key posts
chandigarh news

Punjab BJP appoints Sikh faces on key posts

A total eight appointments, including that of defence columnist Col Jaibans Singh (retd) as media adviser, have been made by BJP’s Punjab unit
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Harvinder Singh Kahlon, who headed the All India Sikh Students Federation and remained one of the prominent faces of the Sikh radical movement in the eighties, has been appointed as Punjab BJP’s state spokesperson.

The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Tuesday appointed Sikh faces on key posts in the organisation.

A total of eight appointments, including that of defence columnist Col Jaibans Singh (retd) as media adviser to the state unit, were made, a party leader said.

Also, Harvinder Singh Kahlon, who headed the All India Sikh Students Federation and remained one of the prominent faces of the Sikh radical movement in the eighties, was appointed the party’s state spokesperson.

The party has also appointed Dr Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, former vice-chancellor, Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, as co-convener of its intellectual cell.

Nirmaljit Singh, Jagmohan Singh Saini, Kavita Sarowal and Jeevan Mahajan have been appointed as special invitees, while Sukhpal Brar and Baljinder Singh Dakoha will be co-conveners of the panchayati raj cell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh appears in Ludhiana court in defamation case filed by Akali leader Majithia

Factory worker held for kidnapping, killing friend in Machhiwara

Teen stabbed in Ludhiana after he resists mobile snatching bid

Virtual symposium on Sikh architecture begins
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP