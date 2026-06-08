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Punjab BJP chief meets Shah, raises law and order concerns

Among the issues discussed during the meeting were the “alarming spread” of drugs in the state, the “deteriorating” internal security environment under AAP government, cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons, and the overall ground situation in the border state, according to a party statement.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 03:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday called on Union home minister Amit Shah at his New Delhi residence and held a discussion on the “pressing law and order challenges facing the state”.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday called on Union home minister Amit Shah at his New Delhi residence and held a discussion on the “pressing law and order challenges facing the state”. (sourced)
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday called on Union home minister Amit Shah at his New Delhi residence and held a discussion on the “pressing law and order challenges facing the state”. (sourced)

Among the issues discussed during the meeting were the “alarming spread” of drugs in the state, the “deteriorating” internal security environment under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons, and the overall ground situation in the border state, according to a party statement.

Dhillon presented Shah with a book on Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Sikh emperor who unified Punjab,” along with a portrait of the Maharaja, it said.

Speaking after the meeting, Dhillon said he was grateful to Shah for his time and his deep concerns for Punjab.

“Punjab is a border state with immense strategic importance, and the AAP government has utterly failed its people. Drug trafficking is destroying our youth, gangsterism is flourishing, and law and order has collapsed.

The Punjab BJP chief further emphasised that the party will leave no stone unturned to “expose” the AAP government’s “failure” to protect Punjab’s citizens and will work in close coordination with the Centre to ensure that the voices of the people in the state reach the highest levels of authority.

The meeting was part of Dhillon’s ongoing engagement with senior Union ministers after he took charge as BJP Punjab state president.

On Saturday, he met Union health minister J P Nadda.

 
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