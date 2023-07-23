State govt failed to utilise 218-cr central relief: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the flood situation in the state, accusing him of not utilising ₹218 crore fund released by the Centre for relief measures.

Jakhar visited the flood-affected villages of Patiala district to take stock of the damage caused due to deluge. (ANI File Photo)

Jakhar visited the flood-affected villages of Patiala district to take stock of the damage caused due to deluge. Answering a question about a special package for Punjab, Jakhar said, “The Narendra Modi led central government has already released ₹ 218 crore for Punjab, while even waving off all the set rules. The Punjab CM is saying that he doesn’t require any special help from the Centre as the Punjab govt is capable of taking care of it on its own.”

Jakhar also urged BJP workers to provide all sort of help to the people affected by floods. Jakhar said, “The Punjab government has severly failed the people of Punjab in handling this situation even though there were advance warnings of heavy rainfall in the state. Now, no girdawri has been done till now in any of the villages. If timely survey isn’t done, then how will the government provide appropriate compensation to the farmers.”

