Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar responds to Bhagwant Mann's ‘open invite’

In response to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's "open invitation" to all Opposition parties for a "live debate on all issues", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Sunil Jakhar asked to respond first to why he knelt down before the Supreme Court on the issue of Punjab's water.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

"Bhagwant Maan, we are always ready to debate on every issue of Punjab. First of all, please tell us what pressure or political interests you knelt in the Supreme Court on the serious issue of Punjab's waters. Punjab demands an answer," read a rough translation of Jakhar's post in Punjabi on 'X' on Sunday.

In another post on 'X', the BJP state chief questioned the newly appointed Advocate General's keenness to enter into a dialogue with other states instead of legally defending the interests of Punjab.

"Having already diluted Punjab's well-established stand on SYL issue in Supreme Court, the keenness now shown by the newly appointed Advocate General to enter in a dialogue with other states rather than legally defend interests of Punjab proves that Sh. @BhagwantMann's Government, has made up its mind to concede our absolute rights over water of Punjab," Jakhar said in a post on 'X'.

Amid the tussle on SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link) Canal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday extended an "open invitation" to the Opposition parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shirmoani Akaldi Dal and Congress for a "live debate on all issues" instead of "daily bickering".

"It is my open invitation to BJP chief Jakhar ji, Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress's Raja Wadding-Pratap Bajwa ji that instead of daily bickering, come once and sit in front of the media and discuss who looted Punjab and how... brother-nephew, brother-in-law, friends-relatives, youth-farmers, businesses-shopkeepers, speeches of Gurus, Canal waters... Let's do a live debate on all issues," CM Mann said in a post in Hindi on X.

He further said, "You can bring a paper with you but I will speak by word of mouth. November 1 'Punjab Day' will be a good day, you will also get time for preparation. I am fully prepared because there is no need to memorize things to speak the truth."

After the Supreme Court came heavily on the Punjab government for not taking steps for the construction of the canal, the Opposition parties have been protesting against the same demanding immediate action.

On Wednesday, a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul CT Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia, while hearing a matter relating to the Sutlej-Yamuna link (SYL) canal dispute, came down heavily on the Punjab government for not taking steps for the construction of the canal.

The court remarked that Punjab has to cooperate in the process. The court directed the Centre to survey the portion of the land allocated to Punjab. The court also directed the Centre to look into the mediation process. The court listed the matter for further hearing in January 2024.

