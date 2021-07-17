Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab BJP gen secy alleges scam in food distribution scheme, demands probe
chandigarh news

Punjab BJP gen secy alleges scam in food distribution scheme, demands probe

Bansal alleged that 40 out of 700 beneficiaries were found to be fake in Ludhiana central constituency and their address and mobile numbers are also not traceable
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 17, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Parveen Bansal (HT)

General secretary of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Parveen Bansal, on Friday alleged large scale bungling in the food distribution scheme for the needy.

While demanding high-level probe in the matter from state as well as central agencies, Bansal said that they have gone through the details of Garib Kalyan Yojana beneficiaries uploaded on the central portal of the food and civil supplies department and names and details of 40 out of 700 beneficiaries were found out to be fake in Ludhiana in the central constituency.

“If in one small pocket of a constituency has 40 fake beneficiaries, then imagine the magnitude of the scam at the state level,” Basal alleged .

Bansal, while showing alleged fake names on the list of beneficiaries during a press conference at the circuit house in Ludhiana, said that there were many cards wherein the principal beneficiaries are Hindu while remaining family members are shown to be having Sikh and Muslim names.

He said that the party members tried to trace these beneficiaries, but their address and mobile number were not available on the government portal.

He said that he will be accompanying the BJP delegation to bring the issue to the notice of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Despite repeated attempts, district food and supply controller Harveen Kaur was not available for comments.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from the Ludhiana Central constituency Surinder Dawar said the allegations are baseless.

