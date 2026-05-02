Punjab BJP holds mock session, slams Mann government

Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday held a mock assembly session ‘Janta Di Vidhan Sabha’, with party leaders claiming that the Bhagwant Mann government has failed on all fronts.

BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar during the mock Punjab session in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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The mock session was held in Chandigarh, on a day when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had convened a special one-day session of the assembly. The BJP has two MLAs in the 117-member assembly.

BJP’s Punjab unit head Sunil Jakhar claimed that the Mann government does not permit the opposition to raise people’s issues in the assembly.

Terming the situation as the “darkest hour of democracy, Jakhar said, “The conduct of the chief minister has lowered the dignity of a constitutional office. Bhagwant Mann is unfit to be the chief minister of Punjab.”

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who recently joined the BJP along with six other AAP RS MPs, was also present at the session.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP also passed a no-confidence motion against the Mann government. Punjab BJP working president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma said that crucial issues like gangsterism, drug deaths and law and order collapse are not being debated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP also passed a no-confidence motion against the Mann government. Punjab BJP working president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma said that crucial issues like gangsterism, drug deaths and law and order collapse are not being debated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “AAP’s politics is built on untruth, and its promise to make Punjab drug-free has completely failed,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “AAP’s politics is built on untruth, and its promise to make Punjab drug-free has completely failed,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh demanded accountability and asked if the state government has nothing to hide, then why are they fearing the dope test? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh demanded accountability and asked if the state government has nothing to hide, then why are they fearing the dope test? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Workers are getting barely a fraction of promised employment, while the government fails to utilise central schemes,” Chugh said, adding, “Financial mismanagement has brought the state to the brink.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Workers are getting barely a fraction of promised employment, while the government fails to utilise central schemes,” Chugh said, adding, “Financial mismanagement has brought the state to the brink.” {{/usCountry}}

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