...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab BJP holds mock session, slams Mann government

BJP’s Punjab unit head Sunil Jakhar claimed that the Mann government does not permit the opposition to raise people’s issues in the assembly.

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday held a mock assembly session ‘Janta Di Vidhan Sabha’, with party leaders claiming that the Bhagwant Mann government has failed on all fronts.

BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar during the mock Punjab session in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The mock session was held in Chandigarh, on a day when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had convened a special one-day session of the assembly. The BJP has two MLAs in the 117-member assembly.

BJP’s Punjab unit head Sunil Jakhar claimed that the Mann government does not permit the opposition to raise people’s issues in the assembly.

Terming the situation as the “darkest hour of democracy, Jakhar said, “The conduct of the chief minister has lowered the dignity of a constitutional office. Bhagwant Mann is unfit to be the chief minister of Punjab.”

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who recently joined the BJP along with six other AAP RS MPs, was also present at the session.

 
no-confidence motion bhagwant mann bharatiya janata party punjab government aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab BJP holds mock session, slams Mann government
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab BJP holds mock session, slams Mann government
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.