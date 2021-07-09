Punjab BJP notice: Ex-minister Joshi defends stand on farm stir

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Anil Joshi on Friday defended his statements on the farm protests while replying to the disciplinary notice issued by the party’s Punjab unit over his outbursts against the state leadership and high command for alleged mishandling of the issue.

In the two-page reply to Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, the former local bodies minister said he had only talked in favour of farmers and party workers who are being harassed by farm unions.

“In my media interviews as well, I talked in favour of arhtiyas and other industries allied with the farm sector. I also gave you certain suggestions on why party workers are leaving the Punjab unit. Is it indiscipline?” said Joshi in his reply.

The two-time MLA was issued disciplinary notice earlier this week, after he, in a series of interviews, slammed the party’s state leadership, especially Ashwani Sharma, for the style of functioning and handling of the farm protests.

“Had the state unit made sincere efforts to handle the situation when the farmers were protesting in Punjab, it would not have become a nationwide protest,” Joshi reiterated in his reply, while denying any indiscipline on his part.

‘I have been a loyal soldier of party’

Joshi said he has been a “loyal soldier” of the party and the BJP has also given him back immensely in the form of ministership.

“And whatever I am saying today is just an effort to provide more strength to the party in Punjab. I again repeat that I have not said anything against the central and state leadership. I have always tried to rake up these issues at party platforms, but these suggestions were ignored,” he said.

Sharing an example, Joshi said in his reply that he had suggested to call a meeting of leaders who contest the assembly elections to get their ground-level feedback, but the party didn’t listen.

“I again request you to stand by the farmers and businessmen of Punjab to involve the Centre in resolving their issues,” said Joshi.

Even as Joshi remained aggressive in his interviews, the language used in the reply was “very soft”, observed a senior party leader. Any further decision on his reply is likely to come up for discussion in a couple of days, said the leader.

Joshi’s issue was also discussed on Friday with party’s national organisation secretary BL Santosh during a meeting of the core committee on preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, said a member.