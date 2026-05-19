Punjab: BKI-backed module busted, 2 held with hand grenades

The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has busted a module backed by banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) by arresting two associates of foreign-based handlers and recovering two hand grenades from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The hand grenades recovered from the duo’s possession. (HT)

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Those arrested have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Bazigar Mohalla in Ajnala, Amritsar, and Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Fattewal Kalan in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering hand grenades, police also impounded their black Hero Splendor motorcycle, bearing registration number PB02-EK-2107.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation had revealed that the grenades recovered were part of a larger conspiracy aimed at targeting government institutions/infrastructure to disturb peace and law and order in Punjab.

Sharing operational details, he said police teams had received a reliable input about foreign-based handlers having provided hand grenades to their associates and directed them to coordinate with another associate of the handler in the area of Loharka Road in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on this information, police teams laid a check post and intercepted suspects Ajay and Jodhbir, he said, adding that during their search, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP said further investigation was underway to identify other associates involved in the network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP said further investigation was underway to identify other associates involved in the network. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

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