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Punjab: BKI-backed module busted, 2 held with hand grenades

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Bazigar Mohalla in Ajnala, Amritsar, and Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Fattewal Kalan in Amritsar

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:51 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has busted a module backed by banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) by arresting two associates of foreign-based handlers and recovering two hand grenades from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The hand grenades recovered from the duo’s possession. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Bazigar Mohalla in Ajnala, Amritsar, and Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Fattewal Kalan in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering hand grenades, police also impounded their black Hero Splendor motorcycle, bearing registration number PB02-EK-2107.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation had revealed that the grenades recovered were part of a larger conspiracy aimed at targeting government institutions/infrastructure to disturb peace and law and order in Punjab.

Sharing operational details, he said police teams had received a reliable input about foreign-based handlers having provided hand grenades to their associates and directed them to coordinate with another associate of the handler in the area of Loharka Road in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on this information, police teams laid a check post and intercepted suspects Ajay and Jodhbir, he said, adding that during their search, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: BKI-backed module busted, 2 held with hand grenades
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: BKI-backed module busted, 2 held with hand grenades
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