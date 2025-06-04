Punjab: BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) protests over AAP govt’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies

Union president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the protest was held on the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) to register a protest against the incarceration of several union leaders, who were opposing the laying of a sewer line in Maur town of Bathinda.
Activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) staged protests in Bathinda and adjoining districts on Tuesday over the state government’s alleged “anti-farmer” policies.
Union president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the protest was held on the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) to register a protest against the incarceration of several union leaders, who were opposing the laying of a sewer line in Maur town of Bathinda.
Dallewal said effigies of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, were burnt as a mark of protest.
Leaders of Sidhupur faction of the BKU demanded that the sewer line project be scrapped, claiming that any leakage in the line could create problems for residents.