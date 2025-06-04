Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Punjab: BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) protests over AAP govt’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 04, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Union president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the protest was held on the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) to register a protest against the incarceration of several union leaders, who were opposing the laying of a sewer line in Maur town of Bathinda.

Activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) staged protests in Bathinda and adjoining districts on Tuesday over the state government’s alleged “anti-farmer” policies.

Leaders of Sidhupur faction of the BKU demanded that the sewer line project be scrapped, claiming that any leakage in the line could create problems for residents. (HT File)
Dallewal said effigies of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, were burnt as a mark of protest.

Leaders of Sidhupur faction of the BKU demanded that the sewer line project be scrapped, claiming that any leakage in the line could create problems for residents.

Wednesday, June 04, 2025
