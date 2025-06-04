Punjab: BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) protests over AAP govt’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies

Activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) staged protests in Bathinda and adjoining districts on Tuesday over the state government’s alleged “anti-farmer” policies. Leaders of Sidhupur faction of the BKU demanded that the sewer line project be scrapped, claiming that any leakage in the line could create problems for residents. (HT File)

Union president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the protest was held on the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) to register a protest against the incarceration of several union leaders, who were opposing the laying of a sewer line in Maur town of Bathinda.

Dallewal said effigies of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, were burnt as a mark of protest.

